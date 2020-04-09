Ola Group contributes Rs 5 cr to PM CARES Fund to support COVID-19 relief measures

The Group has also committed a sum of ₹3 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of various states.

Ola Group, which operates Ola, has pledged a sum of ₹5 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to support COVID-19 relief measures at a national level. The Group has also committed a sum of ₹3 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of various states. The Ola Group includes various business units including its ride-hailing arm, Ola Mobility, Ola Financial Services, Ola Foods and Ola Electric.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 is a major global crisis and this is the time for the entire nation to come together to fight this pandemic. Both the Central and State Governments are working round the clock and have taken several proactive steps to contain the threat of coronavirus in India. We salute the relentless efforts of the Government and humbly extend our contribution of ₹5 crore to the PM CARES Fund and a sum of ₹3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of various states to support COVID-19 relief measures across the country.”

He further added, “From healthcare workers to essential supplies providers, to the hundreds of thousands of officials, law enforcement personnel, and various frontline civil service workers, we are grateful for the services of those who are going beyond their call of duty to help the people of our nation. We, at Ola will continue to work towards supporting the Government’s efforts and help our communities in every way possible.”

Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company, had recently launched the ‘Drive the Driver Fund’. The fund aims to support cab, auto-rickshaw, and kaali-peeli taxi drivers across the country, through contributions from the Ola Group and a crowdfunding platform for citizens and institutions. The Ola Group and its employees have already contributed Rs 20 crore towards this cause, while Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola has forgone his one year’s salary towards the fund. This long term fund will help drivers and their families through various initiatives including financial support for medical emergencies as well as essential supplies distribution in driver communities.