‘Ola Emergency’ launched in Bengaluru to enable essential medical trips

‘Ola Emergency’ is available in Bengaluru in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Government of Karnataka.

After Uber announced its “Uber Medic” service, Ola has announced a service called ‘Ola Emergency’. As of now, this facility is limited to Bengaluru and has been launched in association with the Ministry of Health, Karnataka.

Ola Emergency will be a part of the Ola app and is meant to be used by all those people who need a transport to reach their hospitals in case of any emergency.

With the lockdown many sections of the society found it difficult to reach healthcare facilities. Then there are those patients who require medical attention and need to visit hospitals. This service by Ola should come useful to all of them.

B Sriramulu, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka speaking at the launch said “After the lockdown, for COVID-19 all 108 ambulances are being used. To ensure citizens are not troubled, Ola has come forward and will transport people with all cases of medical trips and emergencies that don’t require an ambulance, between homes and hospitals, for a minimal charge. This permission has been provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to provide an essential service to the citizens in need.”

Ola will deploy a network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitizers and will be operated by specially trained drivers. Users of the app have to select “Enabled for Hospitals” within the app to book the ride. Ola has listed over 200 hospitals on its app to provide the service and ensure cabs are used only for essential medical travel.

Speaking on ‘Ola Emergency’ services, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, “Ola Emergency will help thousands of citizens get access to quick, convenient and safe transport for trips from home to hospital and vice versa, amidst the minimal availability of transportation during this time. With a dedicated network of sanitised cars and trained drivers, the service will be available 24×7 on the Ola app for citizens of Bengaluru.”

The point to be noted is that this ‘Ola Emergency’ service is being promoted for non-COVID patients. Specific use cases have been mentioned as dialysis, chemotherapy, scheduled check-ups and physical injuries among others. All cars are equipped with essential protective equipment like masks and sanitizers,

Ola has said in a statement on the occasion that it has been involved in offering its services for social causes in the past also through its Ola Foundation.