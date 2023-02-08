Ola driver files complaint against TN Governor RN Ravi’s media advisor for assault

Thirugnana Sambandam allegedly assaulted the driver on February 6, while they were on the way from the Chennai International Airport to Mugalivakkam where the former resides.

A complaint has been filed against the media advisor of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for allegedly manhandling an Ola cab driver. Thirugnana Sambandam (39) allegedly assaulted the 23-year-old driver, Thirunavukarasu, a resident of Tindivanam, on Monday, February 6, while they were on the way from the Chennai International Airport to Mugalivakkam where the former resides.

According to the reports, Thirugnana Sambandam had asked the driver to make multiple stops during his travel for an ATM visit, to meet his friend, and other such reasons. The driver, however, was opposed to making several stops and explained to the passenger that he was only supposed to take him to the prefixed destination and that too in a time-bound manner.

After this, when the taxi reached near the Nandambakkam police station limits, Thirugnana Sambandam allegedly slapped the driver. Thirunavukarasu recorded the incident and made a call to 100 for police assistance. “After the police reached the spot, they inquired about the incident and took my phone. I later went to the hospital for a checkup and returned home around 1 am. I was asked to come to the police station around 12 pm,” Thirunavukarasu told TNM.

However, even though he reached the Nandambakkam police station around 10 am the next morning, he reportedly had to wait until 5.35 pm to get a receipt of the CSR (Community Service Register). “I have handed over the video I shot last night to the police. They said they will initiate a probe against him,” he said. The Chennai police are inquiring into the incident.

TNM tried to contact Thirugnana Sambandam, but he didn’t respond to calls or text messages.