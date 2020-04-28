Officials in Telangana town lock up homes in red zone, roll back move after criticism

The incident took place in Gadwal district, which reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases earlier this week.

Authorities in Telangana's Gadwal decided to lock up residents inside their homes in the town that fell under a red zone on Monday, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19. However, after the move came under criticism, officials decided to unlock the houses.

Officials of the local municipality said that they decided to take the step as people were not staying indoors despite multiple awareness campaigns.

"It was a drastic step but we had to take it as residents would step out of their homes at night and they were behaving irresponsibly," a police official who did not want to be named, said.

This came after the district reported a spike in the number of cases earlier this week.

Houses in #Gadwal #Telangana were literally put under lock & key by administration to enforce #lockdown in #ContainmentZones as they were worried about people moving around & number of cases increasing to 45 including 10 discharged & one death

Literal #lockdown :

Gadwal administration locked the houses in #containmentzone from outside. People questioned what if something wrong happens or someone needs emergency care.

After criticism, officials got the locks removed on Monday evening.

In Gadwal district of #Telangana, the house of a person who tested positive for Corona and several of his neighbours' houses were locked by the local municipality. Later due to widespread criticism, officials decided to unlock the houses on the orders of the district collector.

Many residents complained that they might need to step out for an emergency but were assured by officials that essentials would be delivered to their doorsteps. But with the move drawing flak, authorities removed the locks on Monday evening.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Telangana Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said, "One of the main reasons for the increase in cases is because it is located very close to Kurnool (in Andhra Pradesh) on the other side of the border, and a lot of people from the district frequently travel back and forth."

Kurnool is the worst-affected district in Andhra Pradesh and has reported 332 cases of COVID-19 so far. Since the lockdown, however, the border between the two states has been shut.

Gadwal has reported 45 cases so far, of which 35 are active after 1 person died while nine people have been discharged. The district has reported the third-highest number of cases in the state after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area at 556 and Suryapet at 83.

Earlier this month, Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy also had to be put under quarantine after he came in contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus. He later tested negative.

In a good sign, the district did not report any new case of COVID-19 on Monday. Telangana has reported a total of 1,003 cases so far.

