Officials grill daily wage worker woman in TN alleging she evaded Rs 1 cr tax

G Krishnaveni who works in a shoe factory in Ambur was perplexed as Commercial Tax department officials visited her.

In a bizarre incident at Melmittalam village of Ambur in Tirupattur district, Commercial Tax department officials visited a 44-year-old daily wage woman alleging that she had failed to pay Rs 1 crore tax for a business she is running in Tambaram. G Krishnaveni (44) and her husband Govidasamy who have been working as daily wagers at a shoe factory in Ambur for the past many years were perplexed at this visit and did not even know where Tambaram is.

On August 31, at about 11:30 am, a few officials in a state government car came to Melmidalam village looking for Krishnaveni and the officials told the villagers that they are looking to investigate her for Rs 1 crore tax evasion. The Melmidalam villagers who were surprised hearing this questioned the officials, and were reportedly told that according to records Krishnaveni is an owner of a warehouse that sells scrap metals and she also ran a leather company in Tambaram of Chennai. The officials further told the perplexed villagers that Krishnaveni had cheated the tax commercial department of Rs 1 crore failing to make payments.

Subsequently, Krishnaveni and her husband who were in a dilemma told the officials that they were not even aware where Tambaram is located and do not own any business whatsoever. Krishnaveni further also assured the officials that she and her husband had been working as daily wagers and been in Chennai only a few times for treatments at hospital.

With tax officials visiting Krishnaveni in the village, she was sacked from her daily wage job, Krishnaveni told media persons.

Meanwhile the commercial tax department officials further into inquiry found that miscreants had used Krishnaveniâ€™s government documents such as Aadhaar card to illegally run the business in Chennai.

After an investigation, officials confirmed that neither Krishnaveni nor her family had any connections with the businesses in Chennai nor have escaped from paying tax.