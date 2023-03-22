Officials in Andhra’s Guntur begin door-to-door survey to identify H3N2 cases

Over 90% of homes in Guntur district have been surveyed, and a testing lab has also been established at the Guntur Medical College to test the samples.

With the number of H3N2 cases increasing, Guntur district authorities in Andhra Pradesh are reaching out to people through a door-to-door survey to identify people who have cold and fever. More than 90% of homes in Guntur district have been surveyed. A testing lab has also been established at the Guntur Medical College to test the samples that have been collected.

The Director of Medical Education of Andhra Pradesh Dr V Vinod Kumar had earlier confirmed 74 cases of H3N2, a viral infection caused by an Influenza A-type variant in the state. The district medical and health department officials in Guntur are conducting a door-to-door survey with the help of ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwife), ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and village volunteers, who are reaching out to every household under the respective village and ward secretariat and increasing awareness on the virus and its symptoms. Meanwhile, the ANMs have been collecting blood samples of those who are suffering from the H3N2 virus and also providing necessary medication to them.

The H3N2 variant (also called H3N2v) is one of the variants of the influenza virus that causes seasonal flu. This leads to acute respiratory infection and can be detected through an RT-PCR test performed using a sample obtained from an oral or nasal swab.

The flu symptoms include: fever, dry cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, severe malaise, sore throat, and runny nose. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a statement warning patients against the use of unnecessary antibiotics. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, doctors have advised precautions like frequent handwashing with soap and water and keeping a distance from infected people.

