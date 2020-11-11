Officer with Army's bike stunt team in Bengaluru injured after riding through fire tunnel

Captain Shivam Singh, a member of the Tornadoes, was riding through a 130-metre tunnel of fire in a bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

news Accident

An officer with the Army Service Corpsâ€™ Tornadoes motorcycle display team on Tuesday sustained minor injuries after he tried to set a world record and ride through a 130-metre tunnel, which was on fire. Captain Shivam Singh attempted to break the record of the longest ride through a tunnel of fire but could make it only up to 127 metres before his suit caught fire. Captain Shivam Singh was immediately rescued from the tunnel as he could not make it back through. The incident happened in Bengaluru.

He sustained minor burn injuries but the motorcycle he was riding was completely gutted in the incident. He was rushed to a private hospital, where his wounds were dressed. Soon after he was rescued, the officers on the spot used a fire hydrant to douse the flames.

Although Captain Shivam Singh did not make it through the tunnel on his motorcycle, he still set the world record for the longest fire tunnel ride. According to officials with the ASC, the previous record was held by an African national, who had crossed a 120.4 metre tunnel in 2014.

Apart from the longest ride through a tunnel of fire, the Tornadoes set eight other world records. These include the fastest human pyramid riding one motorcycle, where 12 men on one motorcycle covered a distance of 1 km in 51.30 seconds, which was also performed by Captain Shivam Singh; fastest human pyramid riding two motorcycles, where 17 men on two motorcycles covered a distance of 1 km in 46.26 seconds; fastest human riding pyramid with 3 motorcycles, where 34 men on 3 motorcycles covered a distance of 1 km in 54.35 seconds; fastest human riding pyramid with five motorcycles, where 44 men on five motorcycles covered a distance of 1 km in 53.3 seconds.

The other records include highest moving human pyramid, where 39 men on 7 motorcycles covered a distance of 1200 metres in 1 minute 11 seconds; longest backward motorcycle ride, where Havaldar Pradeep SS covered a distance of 204.4 km; the longest leg ride, where a member of the Tornadoes covered a distance of 305.4 km by controlling the bike on his feet; and the longest knee ride, where the rider kneels on the rear seat. The Tornadoes team covered a distance of 160.7 km in a knee ride.

The Tornadoes team was set up in 1982 and it debuted with stunts for the Asian Games in Delhi. The team has performed motorcycle stunts in India and foreign countries. The ASC Tornadoes set records in the Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, Unique World Records and the India Book of Records with their nine stunts performed on Tuesday.



