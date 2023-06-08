Odisha train tragedy: CBI collects evidence from accident site

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is inquiring into the triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district, has collected evidence from the accident site and Bahanga station, where the accident took place on June 2 evening. According to sources, the CBI officials visited the accident site and Bahanaga Bazar Railway station twice on Tuesday and spent nearly 45 minutes again on Wednesday and collected vital information and evidence related to the accident.



The CBI team, along with the forensic and technical team, examined the main line, loop line, accident site, signalling room and station master's office.They have examined all employees and seized mobile phones of some of the Railway employees, who were on duty when the accident took place, the source said.

The team is likely to examine the call records, WhatsApp calls, messages and social media usage of the staff during its investigation.



The Railway Board on last Sunday recommended a CBI probe into the tragic accident, in which the death toll has touched 288. A 10-member CBI team had reached Balasore on Monday evening and started investigation into the case from Tuesday.



In addition to the CBI, the Railway Safety Commissioner is also investigating the accident.



"Both CBI and Railway Safety Commissioner are conducting their investigations separately and the central agency is collecting required evidence," said Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO, South Eastern Railway.



Meanwhile, KIIT deemed University has announced to provide employment to one of the family members of the deceased of the train tragedy and free education to their children.



Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the founder of KIIT & KISS, Achyuta Samanta said: "We can't reduce the sorrow of the family members of those who died in the train accident, but we will try our level best to support them."



"We will try to support the victims' families by offering a job to one member from each family at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility, and provide free education to their kids at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility from standard one up to higher level. We will inform them how to apply for the job as well as free education," he said.



The train accident - the deadliest train crash in India in decades - claimed 288 lives including 39 from Odisha.