Odisha Train Crash: No known casualties from Tamil Nadu so far

The Tamil Nadu state government has provided assurance that the majority of passengers aboard the Coromandel Express, headed towards Chennai, are safe following the tragic train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, June 2. According to an official statement, out of the 127 passengers booked to alight in Chennai, contact has been established with 119 individuals who have been confirmed as safe.

“Regarding the eight others, since their phone numbers and addresses are unknown, the control room established in Odisha and the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management department are attempting to trace them.” The statement further reveals that based on available records, no fatalities among the victims of the accident have been reported from Tamil Nadu. Likewise, there have been no reports of Tamil Nadu residents receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The statement comes in the wake of a tragic train crash that occurred on Friday, June 2 in Odisha’s Balasore district. The Coromandel Express going from West Bengal to Chennai crashed into a stationary goods train near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station causing a derailment. In addition, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express passing by on the adjacent track crashed into the derailed coaches.

The eight Chennai-bound passengers, according to the state government’s statement are:

Meena (F) - Age 66

A Jegadesan (M) - Age 47 Kamal (M) - 26 Kalpana (F) - 19 Naaragannigopi (M) - Age 34 Karthik (M) - Age 19 Ragunath (M) - Age 21 Arun (M) - Age 21

