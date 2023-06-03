Odisha train accident: Contacts of 127 persons on Coromandel express found, 96 safe

Railway officials at the Chennai Central station are trying to locate the passengers on the Coromandel Express that was involved in the tragic accident.

Search and rescue operations are still underway in a major railway accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Odisha on the evening of Friday, June 2. Railway officials at the Chennai Central station are trying to locate the passengers on the Coromandel Express from Shalimar to Chennai Central (12841) that was involved in the tragic accident that took place in Bahanaga of Odisha’s Balasore district. So far, contacts of 127 persons who travelled on the train have been collected, of which 96 have been ascertained to be safe.

A passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, Anubhav Das, who survived the accident uninjured, described the accident in a Twitter thread put on Friday night. “Three trains were involved in the accident – Coromandel Express (12841), Yeshwantpur-Howrah SF, and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel express derailed and collided with the goods train (parked on the loop track on the side). Subsequently the derailed coaches hit the oncoming Yeshwantpur Express on the nearby track. Three general coaches of Yeshwantpur express were completely damaged and derailed,” he wrote.

According to Anubhav, almost 13 coaches of Coromandel express including general, sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier were completely damaged. “Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My condolences,” his tweet read.

Coromandel Express: Status of 127 passengers

Officials at the Chennai Central railway station were able to get the contact details of 127 persons who travelled in Coromandel Express. Among the 127, the officials have thus far been able to reach out to 96 passengers and ensure that they are safe. Railway officials are still trying to ascertain the status of the 31 persons.

Of the 96 persons contacted, the officials listed that 65 persons are uninjured, while 14 are injured. Seventeen persons contacted had not boarded the train. Among the 31 whose status is still unknown, 10 persons phone numbers were switched off. The officials could not reach or get the response from 14 passengers and no contact details are available for the remaining seven passengers.

The office of the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police has issued helpline numbers. Concerned persons can call 044-28447701 and 044-28447703 to to know the details about the passengers who travelled in the Coromandel Express

Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express

Railway officials were able to access only the contact details of five passengers who travelled to Howrah in the 12864 Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express. The officials stated that among the five persons, four are safe. They are unable to contact the remaining passenger.

The details of the contacted passengers were issued by railway officials at Chennai Central Railway station in the morning hours on June 3. Further details of the passengers and their status will be ascertained in the hours that follow.

