Odisha train accident: Andhra sets up help desks, sends panel to site of tragedy

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up grievance cells and help desks at several railway stations in the state following the major train accident that took place on Friday, June 2, in Odishaâ€™s Balasore. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to make arrangements in the hospitals in the districts along the Andhra-Odisha border. He also directed the officials to establish inquiry and grievance cells in the offices of District Collectors to deal with grievances and respond immediately.

The route of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, which was one of the two passenger trains involved in the accident, travels through a number of districts in the state. The train had stops at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Available official information says that 178 passengers on the train had booked tickets to these stations. As the data available is only for the reserved berths, the actual number of persons may be higher.

Additionally, a panel has been set up to visit the accident site and extend help in relief operations. The high-level panel was constituted by CM Jagan on Saturday, June 3, and will be headed by the state's IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and three officers of IAS rank.

The panel, consisting of Civil Supplies Commissioner Arun Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Anand, and Srikakulam Joint Collector Naveen, along with Minister Amarnath will visit the accident spot and extend help in the relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister announced the decision following a meeting with officials at his office on Saturday. CM Jagan instructed the panel to communicate with officials of the Odisha Chief Ministerâ€™s office and the Railway Department.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to set up medical facilities in the hospitals of the border districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam, as well as to keep ambulances on standby.

Helplines set up in the state

SCR HQs, Secunderabad: 040 - 27788516

Vijayawada: 0866-2576924

Rajahmundry: 0883-2420541

Samalkot: 7780741268

Eluru: 08812-232267

Tadepalligudem: 08818-226212

Bapatla: 08643-222178

Tenali: 08644-227600

Nellore: 08612342028

Ongole: 7815909489

Gudur: 08624250795

Renigunta: 9949198414, 9493548008

Tirupati: 7815915571, 9346903954

With inputs from IANS