From October, Bengaluru-Mysuru road trips may take only 75 mins

The 10-lane highway stretch of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is being developed at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore.

news Infrastructure

The 117 kilometre-long stretch of the National Highway that will reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru to just 75 minutes will be completed in October, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday, March 28. The stretch of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is being developed at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore. The 10-lane highway connecting the two cities is expected to reduce travel time from three hours to 75 minutes, he said.

Stating that the stretch will be completed in October, Gadkari said that it will enhance the connectivity between the two important cities and will also provide an impetus to tourism and economy of the region. "The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-lane, 117 km-long stretch in the state of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore. The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022," Gadkari said in a series of tweets.

The Bengaluru - Nidaghatta - Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-Lane, 117 km long stretch in the State of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of ₹ 8,350 Cr. The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/y3b3ASAIa6 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 28, 2022

Gadkari also said that “under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various such infrastructure projects have been announced with great responsibility and it is our unwavering commitment to complete them in a corruption free, transparent and time-bound manner".

“This state of the art project has multiple structures like an 8-kilometre long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four ROBs (Road Over Bridge) and five bypasses which will decongest traffic and significantly reduce pollution”, he said.

The 10-lane project comprises a six-lane access-controlled carriageway for traffic, and a two-lane service road on either side, which can be used for local traffic. This mega project, spanning 117 km, has been divided into two projects, between Bengaluru and Nidagatta and Nidagatta and Mysuru respectively. The upgraded highway will bypass towns like Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Mandya and Maddur, which fall enroute between Mysuru and Bengaluru. The project was sanctioned in 2019 and the government had announced at the time that it would be completed by September 2022.

Also Read : In pics: Under construction 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway that can cut travel time

(With PTI inputs)