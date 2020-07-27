OBC reservation in medical seats: Madras HC directs Centre to form panel

The Madras High Court said the committee should be set up within three months. Status quo will be maintained for the present academic year.

news Reservation

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central government to constitute a committee to decide on the issue of providing Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in all-India quota (AIQ) surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission. Such a committee comprising representatives from Centre, state and Medical Council of India (MCI) should be constituted within three months, the court said.

The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also made it clear that any decision made by the committee shall be applicable only from the next academic year, 2021-22 and the minimum cut-off for admissions to these seats will be determined by the Centre and the MCI. The court added that for the current academic year (2020-21), however, the status quo shall be maintained.

Asserting that there was no legal bar in providing OBC reservation in AIQ seats as contended by the MCI, the bench said it was not passing a positive order to provide the reservation only in view of settled law that courts cannot interfere in policy matters of the government, unless in cases where fundamental rights are affected. "Reservation is not a legal or fundamental right," the court added.

The bench passed the order on the batch of petitions moved by the Tamil Nadu government, the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and other political parties challenging the decision of the Centre not to provide OBC reservation in AIQ seats for medical admission. These were seats surrendered by the state to All-India Quota for undergraduate, postgraduate medical and dental courses as per the state law. The hearing on the case ended on July 17 and the court had reserved its orders for July 27.

Disposing off the petitions, the court also observed that the Centre is open to pass any legislation to provide OBC reservation in AIQ seats for medical admission.

(With PTI inputs)