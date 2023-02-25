O Panneerselvam’s mother Palaniammal passes away at 95

Various political leaders including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed condolences to OPS and his family.

news OPS

Deposed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Pannerselvam's (OPS) mother Palaniammal Nachiyar (95) passed away in Tamil Nadu’s Theni on Friday, February 24. She was admitted to a private hospital in Theni two days ago due to age-related ailments and was given Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. However, her body did not respond to the treatment and she was later shifted to her residence in Periyakulam, where she passed away at night. She is survived by three children including OPS and O Raja, and her last rites will reportedly be conducted on February 25.

Leaders from various political parties expressed their condolences to OPS on the demise of his mother. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to know that former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s mother Palaniammal has passed away due to ill health. I offer my deepest condolences to Panneerselvam who is suffering from the loss of his mother.”

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss also tweeted his condolences. "I am saddened to know that former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's mother Palaniammal has passed away due to old age. Deepest condolences and sympathy to Panneerselvam and family,” he wrote.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai contacted OPS and his family after hearing about the demise of Palaniammal and expressed his condolences on Twitter. "I'm praying to the god that his mother's soul rests in peace," he tweeted. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Minister of state in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L Murugan, also shared their condolences.

It is to be noted that AIADMK's interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his factions did not express condolences to OPS as the rift between OPS and EPS over the AIADMK General Secretary post is still rife. The Supreme Court had, on Thursday, February 23, upheld the amendments made to the bye-laws of the AIADMK in July last year, which led to the appointment of EPS as the party’s interim General Secretary. This is a major setback to OPS, who has been contesting the amendments to the bye-laws that rendered his position as Coordinator of the party moot.