O Panneerselvam moves Election Commission amid AIADMK leadership row

Before writing to the poll panel, Panneerselvam held consultations with his supporters after returning to Chennai from his native Theni district.

news Politics

Amidst the ongoing fight between the two factions in AIADMK, O Panneerselvam has taken the fight to the Election Commission (EC) blaming vested interests over the single leadership tussle favouring Edappadi K Palaniswami, after asserting that the party meeting held on Monday, June 27, with the top party functionaries was not valid.

In a nine-page memorandum to the EC, Panneerselvam said that amendments were made to party bye-laws on December 1, 2021. The tweaking made it clear that the Coordinator (OPS) and Joint Coordinator (EPS) — the apex party leadership –- could be elected only by primary members. Subsequently, they were elected unopposed and the tenure of the posts was five years.

Before writing to the poll panel, Panneerselvam held consultations with his supporters after returning to Chennai from his native Theni district. “Without any discussion, AIADMK's C Ve Shanmugam announced that all the 23 proposed resolutions were rejected in the June 23 General Council meeting and a demand was made in respect of single leadership,” he said.

The first resolution was related to the unanimous election of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator and organisation polls held in the party. OPS said that he, the party treasurer, was not permitted to present the statement of accounts during the June 23 General Council meeting. He also said that the proposed July 11 meeting was without authority.

Panneerselvam had earlier said that the meeting held on June 27 and its decisions were not binding on functionaries and cadres since he, the Coordinator, has not convened it along with Co-Coordinator Palaniswami as per by-laws. However, EPS faction countered it by saying that the meeting was legitimate, a pointer to continuing bickering in Tamil Nadu's principal opposition AIADMK over who should steer the party.

Asked why Panneerselvam's name was removed from the founders' column on the masthead of party mouthpiece (Tamil daily-Namadhu Amma), senior leader D Jayakumar hit out at OPS by saying that he was a 'symbol of betrayal.' “Panneerselvam betrayed the party's interests. That is why his name is not featured in Namadhu Amma,” Jayakumar, a former Minister and party's organisation secretary told reporters.

Briefing media on deliberations in today's top office-bearers meet, he said Panneerselvam's son and Theni MP Ravindhranath had lauded Chief Minister MK Stalin. “Ravindhranath said that Stalin worked with dedication. Will AIADMK workers accept such remarks?” he asked and added that there were more such instances he could point out.

When asked if OPS would continue to be the party's treasurer, he said that only the July 11 General Council could provide the answer. "Whether or not he will continue as treasurer will be decided by the General Council members." The meeting deliberated and has taken key decisions vis-a-vis the General Council and such decisions are 'strictly confidential', Jayakumar said amid speculations that OPS may be relieved of his post of party treasurer.

On the validity of the meet and OPS's remark in this regard, Jayakumar said that the meet was convened by Presidium Chairman Tamilmagan Hussain based on the request of state-level office-bearers to Headquarters Secretary Palaniswami. The meet was in conformity with party by-laws, he said.

“Out of the 74 top functionaries as many as 65 office-bearers took part. The meet that was held at party headquarters in Chennai was chaired by Hussain, EPS and senior leader KP Munusamy. Of the 9 functionaries who could not participate, 4 of them have conveyed to the party brass their inability to take part in the meeting as they were ill,” he said. As the posts of Coordinator (OPS), Joint Coordinator (EPS) and Deputy Secretaries (R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy) have now become defunct, he said the request to conduct the meeting was conveyed to Headquarters Secretary EPS.