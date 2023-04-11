Nurses of pvt hospitals in Keralaâ€™s Thrissur begin strike demanding wage hike

The protest called by the United Nurses Association (UNA) has stated that the nurses will be abstaining from all services, including intensive care unit duty for 72 hours.

news Protests

Nurses working at private hospitals in Keralaâ€™s Thrissur district began a 72-hour protest on Tuesday, April 11, demanding an increase in wages. The protesting nurses have also demanded for labour laws to be enforced as well as the implementation of the Pay Commissionâ€™s latest recommendations directing a hike in the wages. They are also demanding the removal of contract laws.

The protest called for by the United Nurses Association (UNA) has stated that the nurses will be abstaining from all services, including intensive care unit duty for 72 hours. UNAâ€™s National president Jasmin Shah had said that though the minimum wages were fixed at Rs 20,000 in 2017, nearly 1,000 hospitals have not implemented it, and added that the revision of wages had not taken place since then.

However, nurses from six private hospitals that have increased the wages by 50% will not be taking part in the strike. These hospitals are Amala, Jubilee Mission, West Fort, Daya, Sun and Malankara Mission hospitals.

Ever since the call for protest began, hospital managements tried holding talks with the nurses, but failed to make any progress. The private hospitals stated that the State government will be taking a decision on the hike.