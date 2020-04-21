Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses 18,000

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 currently stands at 590.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India crossed 18,000 on April 21. 18,601 have been reported, 590 people have died of COVID-19 and 3,252 people have recovered.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on April 21:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,520 cases. 457 people have recovered and 17 people have died due to the disease. On April 20, 43 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 408 cases. 112 people have recovered and the state has reported 17 deaths. 18 new cases were reported on April 20.

â€” Kerala has a total of 407 cases, with 297 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of six cases on April 20.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 722 cases, with 92 recoveries and 20 deaths. There were 75 new cases reported on April 20 in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 872 cases, with 186 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state saw an increase of 14 cases and two more deaths on April 20.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 4,666 cases, with 572 recoveries and 232 deaths. The state saw 466 new cases and 9 deaths on April 20.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 24,77,426 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 21.