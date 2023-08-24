Nuh violence: Police arrest accused after a shooting

The suspect, Osama alias Pehlwan was wanted in violence that erupted in Nuh during the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

news News

A team of police in Haryana's Nuh district on Thursday, August 24, arrested an accused who was involved in the violence that broke out during the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the VHP on July 31, officials said.

According to the police, after receiving a tip, a police team led by Inspector Vimal nabbed the accused, Osama alias Pehlwan, a resident of Firozpur Namak in Nuh on Thursday, after a brief shootout.

The suspect received a bullet injury in the leg during the shooting. "The suspect has been admitted to Nalhad Medical Hospital for further treatment. An illegal country-made pistol and used cartridge and a motorcycle were also recovered from the possession of the accused," Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

The suspect was wanted in violence that erupted in Nalhad in Nuh. The accused was going towards Firozpur Namak from Ali Mev when he was overpowered by a police team after engaging in a shootout, police said.

So far 61 FIRs have been registered in the Nuh violence case and 292 people have been arrested, police said. A total of 12 FIRs have been lodged against 12 people for spreading rumours on social media. Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and said that the Nuh police would strictly deal with those spreading rumours.