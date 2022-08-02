NTR daughter Uma Maheshwari dies: Nara Lokesh, Chandrababu Naidu pay last respects

The police told TNM that a post-mortem has been concluded and a report will come in the next couple of days.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and family paid last respects to Kantamaneni Uma Maheswari, the daughter of legendary Telugu actor and former chief minister NT Rama Rao (NTR), after she died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Monday. She was 57. NTR's son and renowned Telugu film actor N Balakrishna; and other family members also visited Umaâ€™s residence to pay their respects.

The police had registered a case of unnatural death after Uma was found dead by her family on Monday. A post-mortem was conducted on Monday and later Umaâ€™s body was handed over to the family. Jubilee Hills Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy told TNM on Tuesday, August 2, "Post mortem concluded last evening and body was handed over to the family. The report will come in 2-3 days."

A police official told PTI that Uma Maheswari's younger daughter, son-in-law and a woman relative were at home, and they broke open the door of the bedroom after she did not come out of the room. However, she had passed away.

A case of suspicious death under Section 174 (suicide) of CrPC was registered at the Jubilee Hills police station, police said. A post-mortem was conducted at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in the city and the body was handed over to family members, hospital sources said. Uma Maheshwari had pledged her eyes.

Uma Maheswari was the youngest of NTR's daughters and the youngest among his 12 children. She lived with her husband, who was not in town at the time of the incident. Umaâ€™s husband returned by Monday afternoon. Her younger daughter, who resides in the city, came to her home on Sunday along with her husband.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.