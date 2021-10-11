NTK's ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan arrested for remarks against CM Stalin

Duraimurugan has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots).

The Tamil Nadu police on Monday, October 11, arrested Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary 'Sattai' Duraimurugan from Tirunelveli district for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin. Duraimurugan, who is also a YouTuber, was arrested by the Kanyakumari police for his remarks made at NTK party meeting held in Kanyakumari on October 10. Videos from the meeting show Duraimurugan making comments against CM MK Stalin. He also spoke about the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, stating that “Congress leaders know what the followers of Prabhakaran (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam chief) are capable of.” According to reports, the meeting was held to protest against the mining of sand and stones in Kanyakumari and their transport to neighbouring state of Kerala.

Duraimurugan has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) as well as for criminal intimidation and vilification. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and was remanded to judicial custody till October 25.

This is not the first time Duraimurugan has found himself behind bars for controversial statements. In June this year, he and three others were arrested for allegedly threatening to attack a person for posting content criticising late Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief V Prabhakaran on social media. At the time, the secretary of the DMK lawyers’ wing had also filed a complaint against Duraimurugan for allegedly producing a ‘slanderous’ video against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Duraimurugan is a member of the NTK, a party founded by filmmaker and politician Seeman. He runs a YouTube channel called ‘Sattai,’ which has over 5 lakh subscribers.