NTK leader Seeman booked after Prashant Kishor’s tweet on hate speeches

Seeman made a speech on February 14, saying Hindi-speaking people will leave Tamil Nadu if he comes to power, at Erode during the bye-poll campaign, and was booked by the police.

A day after political analyst and election strategist Prashant Kishor questioned the inaction against hate speeches targeting migrant workers from north India, citing a speech made by actor-politician and leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Seeman, the police have added additional sections to the existing case against Seeman. In the video shared by Prashant Kishor, Seeman is seen saying, among other things, that Hindi-speaking people will leave Tamil Nadu if he comes to power.

Seeman made this speech on February 14, at Erode during the bye-poll campaign, and was booked by Kangal police for the same. In light of the query raised by Prashant, an additional section has been added to the existing case.

Speaking to TNM, Erode Superintendent of Police Sasi Mohan said that Seeman was booked for this speech on February 22, 2023 and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under sections 153B(c) (makes or publishes an assertion, counsel, plea or appeal concerning the obligation of any class of persons, by reason of their being members of any religious, racial, language or regional group or caste or community) and 505(1)(c) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Further investigation revealed that he had also made some comments against north Indian workers, in the same event. The comment regarding threatening and intimidating north Indian workers has been included in the FIR and an additional section of 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC has been included for criminal intimidation,” he said.

Prashant, on March 10, shared a 45-second-long video clip along with the Hindi translation and tweeted, “All those who used fake videos to incite hate & violence must be dealt with as per the law. But this doesn’t absolve those who’re openly calling for violence against # Hindi-speaking people in TN. Why no action against the likes of @SeemanOfficial for their vitriolic utterances?”

