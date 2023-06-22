NTK leader Seeman accuses “RSS-backed” Tamil Nadu Governor of fueling divisions

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Coordinator Seeman voiced his concerns regarding the Tamil Nadu Governor's association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that it is causing divisions in the state along religious and communal lines. During a press conference held in Virudhunagar, Seeman conveyed the party's belief that the governor's position is unnecessary for the country.

On June 21, 2023, while visiting the Sankaralinganar Manimandapam in Virudhunagar to pay homage to Sangaralinganar's statue, Seeman addressed questions from journalists regarding the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (MDMK) signature campaign seeking the reinstatement of the former Tamil Nadu Governor. Seeman stated that NTK believes the governor's position contributes to the deterioration of the nation as it allows non-elected individuals to interfere in the decisions of elected political leaders. The party's demand is to abolish the position entirely rather than reinstate the current governor.

Seeman further highlighted that the RSS and BJP are actively working to divide the nation based on language, religion, and community. He pointed out that the governor, appointed under the influence of the RSS, is also striving to create unrest using similar tactics. Seeman commented on the RSS's limited familiarity with Hindi, suggesting a lack of knowledge of other languages.

Additionally, Seeman commended actor Vijay for his speech at the Educational Award Ceremony, in which Vijay urged the public not to accept bribes from politicians in exchange for votes. Seeman reiterated NTK's consistent stance against such practices, emphasizing that if people vote based on monetary incentives, politicians will be discouraged from serving the public through social initiatives.