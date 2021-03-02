â€˜NSE glitch cost us immenselyâ€™: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Last week, NSE had to suspend trading for nearly four hours after a technical glitch.

Money

Days after the National Stock Exchange had to halt trading on its platform for around four hours, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the incident came with immense cost for the financial markets. Speaking during a virtual conference on the occasion of Civil Accounts Day, Sitharaman emphasised the need for upgrading the processes in line with the new technologies. Noting that glitches and faults turn up even in cases where there is foolproof security, she said: "In the NSE where there was a glitch, a kind of technology-driven glitch, nobody could have anticipated it...but that has cost us immensely and lessons are being learnt."

Last Wednesday, NSE had to suspend trading for nearly four hours after a technical glitch affected the links from the telecom service providers. The glitch affected the online risk management system, due to which market functioning had to be halted.

The issues were resolved in the afternoon, and in an unprecedented move, the bourses extended their trading hours till 5 pm as against the usual end of trade at 3.30 pm, probably to make up for lost volumes. NSE attributed problems at its end to failure in telecom connectivity as services from both the telecom operators it uses went down simultaneously.

In the face of severe criticism over the trading halt, NSE said on Friday that it "sincerely regrets" the incident.

At a time when questions are being raised as to why the disaster recovery site did not come to the rescue during the incident, the NSE said that it took the decision of not migrating to the recovery platform after detailed consultation and evaluation. Stating that the exchange constantly endeavours to provide a glitch-free environment, it said that the complex technology architecture, however, has significant external and vendor dependencies in terms of connectivity and hardware.

It said that post the shutdown of trading on NSE, the exchange considered all the "available alternatives on hand, including the invocation of disaster recovery site to decide on the course of action that would bring up the market at the earliest, with least disruption to market participants and post evaluation a decision was taken to bring up the systems at the primary site".

Capital market regulator SEBI, which has sought a detailed root cause analysis from the exchange, has also asked the NSE to explain the reason for not migrating to the recovery site.

NSEâ€™s statement further clarified that it takes steps for disaster recovery readiness in line with SEBI regulations wherein quarterly drills are conducted and live trading sessions from the site are conducted twice a year.