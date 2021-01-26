NRI booked for abusive comment on Kerala BJP leader’s FB pic with daughter

BJP Kerala President K Surendran had posted a picture with his daughter on Facebook on Sunday, National Girl Child Day.

A non-resident Keralite was booked by the police for an abusive comment on a Facebook picture of BJP Kerala President K Surendran and his daughter. The Meppayur Police in Kozhikode booked Ajnaz, who works in the Gulf, for posting the derogatory comment, which was later deleted.

Surendran had posted a picture of himself with his daughter on the social media site on January 24, National Girl Child Day, with the caption: “My daughter, my pride. #DeshKiBeti”. While the picture has garnered 121 k likes, 9.2 k comments and 1.4 k shares, there are a few abusive comments targeted at his daughter. However, according to an official at the Meppayur police station, the police received complaints only against Ajnaz.

The case was registered on Tuesday morning based on a complaint given by BJP Kozhikode District President VK Sajeevan.

“We received several complaints against Ajnaz and the case has been registered based on a complaint by Sajeevan,” the police official told TNM. She added that a probe has just begun and more details on Ajnaz need to be collected. The police didn’t disclose the section(s) under which Ajnaz has been booked, saying that will not be made public as of now. Ajnaz is a native of Perincherikkadav near Meppayur in Kozhikode.

There were those who liked Surendran’s picture with comments such as ‘Like for you and your daughter, though politically disagreeing with you’. Some others flayed the derogatory comments, saying that it is inappropriate to make such remarks in the name of politics.

“My grand love and friendship wishes for the father and daughter beyond politics and religion,” read one other comment while another read, “Let the daughter have the heart to love without communal divisions or any caste comparisons.”

Surendran is one of the state BJP leaders who is very active on social media.

