'NRC is anti-national': Sitaram Yechury urges Jagan to pass resolution in AP Assembly

Yechury was speaking at an event in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Sunday dubbed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as 'anti-national' and said that it was against the spirit of the constitution.

Speaking at an event in TIrupati in Andhra Pradesh, where he extended support to a group of anti-CAA protesters headed by a group of several Left, Muslim and Dalit parties, Yechury spoke in front of the Sub-Collector's office, where he addressed a sizeable gathering.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Even during Emergency under Indira Gandhi's tenure, we fought for our rights and we restored democracy. Similarly, we should also oppose the CAA and NRC. All those opposing the Act today are patriots."

Yechury also urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution against the CAA.

"Some Chief Ministers like Bihar and Maharashtra and even the Andhra Chief Minister have asked to bring back the old format for the National Population Register (NPR) questionnaire. Just requesting the Centre is not enough. States must pass a resolution in the Assembly like Kerala and Punjab, so that there is pressure on the Modi government," the CPI(M) chief told reporters after the event.

Last week, the Andhra government said that it would go with the 2010 questionnaire for the NPR, after the cabinet passed a resolution requesting the Centre to maintain the NPR as it existed in 2010 and to keep the 2019 NPR in abeyance.

"Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010," Jagan had tweeted ahead of the cabinet meeting.

