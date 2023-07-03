Now BMTC buses will operate from Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport

While the announcement was made on Sunday, July 2, it did not specify if all BMTC buses will stop at Terminal 2, which is located approximately 600 meters away from Terminal 1.

news Transport

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Vayu Vajra buses will now be allowed till Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). These buses will also be available at Terminal 2 for people to avail. According to the Times of India, BMTC has been making exceptions for some passengers and dropping them at Terminal 2 when their departure was scheduled from that point.

While the announcement was made on Sunday, July 2, it did not specify if all BMTC buses will stop at Terminal 2, which is located approximately 600 meters away from Terminal 1. However, dedicated bus bays have been provided outside both terminals to accommodate the BMTC buses, as reported by Deccan Herald.

According to a BMTC official interviewed by the Times of India, a total of 127 buses currently operate to and from KIA on a daily basis. These buses undertake approximately 950 rides per day, and the only change in their route will be an additional two or three kilometers. Importantly, there will be no extra fare charged for passengers traveling to Terminal 2, as confirmed by the BMTC official.

Terminal 2 of KIA commenced operations for domestic flights in January of this year. Presently, it serves as the departure and arrival point for airlines such as Vistara Airlines, AirAsia, and Star Air. It is expected that international flights will also operate from Terminal 2 starting in September. Notably, the construction of Terminal 2 has been ongoing since 2018, with a capacity to handle nearly 25 million passengers annually.