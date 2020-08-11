Noted Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passes away

Rahat Indori had tested positive for coronavirus and reportedly suffered two heart attacks in hospital.

news Death

Noted Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist Rahat Indori has passed away at the age of 70. The poet had tweeted on Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital where he suffered a heart attack, leading to his death. His son confirmed the news of his death to news agency PTI.

"Rahat sir has passed away at 5 pm after a cardiac arrest," a statement from the poet's family said. Rahat had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Indori had earlier taken to Twitter that to annouce that he has COVID-19.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori, 70, tweeted.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

He was undergoing treatment in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, where the chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi told PTI that the poet has pneumonia and is being given oxygen.

Indori's son had said his father is suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet had wished Indori a speedy recovery.

Born in Indore in 1950, Indori’s career in poetry spanned over 50 years. Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like ‘M Bole to’ from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), ‘Yeh Rishta’ from Meenaxi (2004) and ‘Neend Churai Meri’ from Ishq (1997).

Earlier this year, his poem ‘Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi’ went viral on social media, rendering him a sensation among the youth.