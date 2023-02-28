Noted orthopaedic surgeon and Asaduddin Owaisiâ€™s kin found dead in Hyderabad

The 60-year-old orthopaedic surgeon Mazharuddin Ali Khan, shot himself with his licensed pistol on Monday, police said.

A well-known orthopaedic doctor in Hyderabad died allegedly by suicide upon shooting himself with a licensed pistol on Monday, February 27, police said. The 60-year-old Mazharuddin Ali Khan told his maid at home around 6 am to wake him up at 10 am and then give breakfast. However, Khan did not respond to her calls from his room around 10 am, police added.

After waiting for an hour, his daughter and son-in-law and other family members were informed. A person entered the room through a window and found Khan lying dead on the bed with a weapon in his hand. It appears that the doctor shot himself dead, they said. Sources said Khan is related to AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said Khan apparently shot himself dead due to property and family disputes. The police officer said the doctor had the gun licence and investigations were on to verify if he used the licensed gun for the extreme step. "Prima facie, he killed himself with his licensed weapon but investigations are on," he said.

Khan is believed to have killed himself four hours before he was brought to the hospital. He was alone at his home and when he did not respond to phone calls, some relatives had gone to check on him. He was found in a pool of blood and was taken to hospital.

Khan had been associated with Owaisi Hospital since its inception. His son Dr Abid Ali Khan had married Owaisi's second daughter in 2020.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) was registered and the motive for Mazharuddinâ€™s action would be known after investigation, they said. A post-mortem was conducted, police added.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

