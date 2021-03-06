Noted Kannada poet NS Lakshminarayana Bhatta passes away in Bengaluru

NSL is known for his contribution to Kannada poetry and for translating prominent English works into Kannada.

Noted Kannada poet, critic and translator NS Lakshminarayana Bhatta died early on Saturday morning in Bengaluru. He was 84-years old and was suffering with age related ailments, his family said. Popularly known as 'NSL' in the Kannada literary world, he was born in 1936 in Shivamogga district. Lakshminarayana Bhatta has been household name through his bhavageetes (lyrical poems), and is known for his contribution to modern Kannada poetry, critical works and translations.

He had translated about 50 famous sonnets of William Shakespeare (Suneeta), the poetry of TS Elliot and works of the noted poet William Butler Yeats (Chinnada Hakki) into Kannada. He had also translated several other prominent English literary works into Kannada.

A recipient of Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award and Kannada Rajyotsava Award among others, his popular works include Thaye ninna madilali.

He served as a Professor at Bengaluru University, working in the Kannada Literature department, and is revered for popularising the works of saint-poet Shishunala Sharif. Lakshminarayana is survived by wife and two children, sources said, adding that his last rites will be performed later in the day.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid tribute to Lakshminarayana Bhatta and said that the Kannada literary world had lost one of its stars. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled his death and remembered his works on songs and poetry for children.