Noted artist Achuthan Kudallur passes away in Chennai

Achuthan Kudallur hailed from Palakkad district of Kerala and was a recipient of the Tamil Nadu Lalit Kala Akademi Award and National Academy Award.

news Death

Noted artist Achuthan Kudallur passed away in Chennai on Monday morning, July 18, at the age of 77, due to age-related illness. The artist was ill for the past couple of days and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. Achuthan Kudallur hailed from Palakkad district of Kerala and had been staying and working in Chennai for the past several decades. Hospital sources told IANS that he had developed some complications on Sunday night and passed away early in the morning on Monday.

A civil engineer by training, Achuthan Kudallur was a self-taught abstract artist and a highly respected name in contemporary art circles of south India. His works were exhibited in all the noted galleries in the country. He also conducted solo exhibitions in many parts of the world including at the famous Paris Art gallery.

He was a part of the Madras Art Club, which operated within the Government College of Art, Chennai and later shifted to painting abstracts.

In 1991, Achuthan participated in the seventh Triennale in New Delhi and at the third Asian Art Show at Fukuoka, Japan. In 2001, he was appointed the commissioner for the 10th Indian International Triennale. He is also the recipient of Tamil Nadu Lalit Kala Akademi Award and the National Academy Award.

He has also been part of significant juried and curated group exhibitions, such as Sothebys India sale in London, Homage to Arthur Rimbaud in India and France, and Heart Intuitive Logic Exhibition.

(With IANS inputs)