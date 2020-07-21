'Not a rupee misused in procuring COVID-19 equipment': BS Yediyurappa responds to opposition

Yediyurappa invited opposition scrutiny of government’s handling of the pandemic

news Coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Tuesday, denied allegations leveled by the opposition regarding misuse of funds in procurement of equipment for COVID-Care facilities in Bengaluru.

During his address to the people, via his social media platforms, Yediyurappa told the opposition leaders that the state government has not misused any funds.

"I request opposition leaders like Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy, to ask any information they want and we will try and give the information to you within 24 hours. In the procurement of COVID-19 equipment, not even a single rupee has been misused," Yediyurappa said.

Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah, had alleged a scam to the tune of Rs 2,200 crores in procurement of COVID-19 care facilities like beds, test kits and ventilators.

He clarified that an amount of Rs 4.23 Crores per month will be spent on 6,500 beds as well as items like cot, mattress, fan, bucket, mug and dustbin at a rate of Rs. 7,500 per set.

Yediyurappa stated that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) officials had decided to take essential items required for the COVID-19 Care Centre at Bangalore International Exhibition Center(BIEC) on rental basis at a rate of Rs.800 per day per bed. This would have cost a total sum of Rs 24 crores per month.

"As soon as the matter of taking all items on rental basis came to my knowledge, I instructed the concerned officials to rectify the mistake, failing which strict action will be taken. As per my instructions, the authorities have taken immediate steps to buy the necessary items and this has prevented the wasteful expenditure on unnecessary renting of items," BS Yediyurappa said.

"The rental rates were high and it is possible to buy these items within the rented amount. Later on, these items can be used by the Government-run hostels” Yediyurappa added.