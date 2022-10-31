‘Not okay with this kind of fanaticism’: Kohli on video showing his hotel room

Kohli put out an Instagram post on Monday after a video taken by the hotel staff showed the interiors of his room during the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Clearly upset at the invasion of his personal space, India’s former captain Virat Kohli put out an Instagram post on Monday, October 31 after a video showed the interiors of his hotel room during the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The video was apparently taken by the hotel staff and put out in the public domain.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli wrote.

Kohli has been in sublime form during the World Cup with two half-centuries so far in the tournament. He scored a brilliant unbeaten 82 in the opening encounter to fashion a famous 4-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the second match against the Netherlands, he scored an unbeaten 62, which India went on to win by 56 runs.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his team fell a little short with the bat in their five-wicket loss to South Africa in Sunday's Group 2 match in Super 12s of Men's T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium. On a typically pacy and bouncy Perth pitch, South Africa's bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi's 4/29, called the shots early on. They used speed and short balls to excellent effect to reduce India to 49/5 in 8.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav stood tall to make a counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls and shared a stand of 52 for the sixth wicket with Dinesh Karthik, who contributed with only six runs in the partnership, as India made a decent 133/9 in 20 overs, which South Africa chased down with two balls to spare.

"We expected the pitch to have something in it, with the weather around. We knew there will be help for the seamers. Which is why you saw that 130 was not an easy chase. We fell a little short with the bat. I thought we fought well till the end but South Africa played well," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In reply, though India reduced South Africa to 24/3 in 5.4 overs by using fuller length and some swing, David Miller and Aiden Markram hit half-centuries and rescued South Africa by stitching together a 76-run stand off 60 balls for the fourth wicket to complete the chase.

"The pitch is such that the wicket can come any time for the seamers. When you see that score (40/3 in 10), you'll always think you're in the game. It was a match-winning partnership from Miller and Markram," added Rohit.

With IANS inputs