‘Not leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, only participating in it’: Rahul Gandhi

In a press meet on day three of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said "there is no confusion in my mind about what I am going to do."

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, September 9, said that he has made the decision on whether he wants to become the next party president or not, and asserted that he will give his reasons if he does not contest the upcoming elections. Rahul was asked a slew of questions at a press conference in Kanyakumari on whether he would assume the mantle of the party president, and he repeatedly said that he would give an answer if he does not enter the fray, indicating the likelihood of him sticking to his stance of not taking up party chief's post.

Rahul also said that the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will help in forging Opposition unity even though that is a separate exercise. “It is the responsibility of the entire Opposition to come together and discussions are in progress,” he added. The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress began on Wednesday, September 7.

Rahul also said that he was not leading the yatra but was only participating in it. When asked if he would become the Congress president, he said, "Whether I become president or not, this will become very clear when the presidential elections of the Congress party take place. Wait till that time; when that time comes you will see and if I don't stand, you can ask me why I didn’t stand and I will answer the question for you," Rahul told the reporters. He, however, asserted that "there is no confusion in my mind about what I am going to do."

Rahul had resigned as the Congress president in 2019, taking moral responsibility for the party's poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi was appointed as the interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi refused to withdraw his resignation. Nominations for the Congress president's election will begin on September 24 and will end on September 30, and in case of a contest, the election will be held on October 17 and the counting on October 19.

The former Congress president also responded to the BJP over its 'Parivar Bachao' remark, saying that the yatra is being undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS of spreading hatred in the country. He added that everybody has an opinion, the BJP has one and so does the RSS. "They are free to have opinions. For us in the Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damages that have been done by BJP and RSS," he said.

On whether the yatra will strengthen the Congress and lead to its revival, Rahul said that the goal of the march is to connect with the people and to counter the "damage that the RSS-BJP has done to the country and the hatred they have spread". "Now, if the Congress party benefits from the yatra, that is good," he added.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP has taken control of all the institutions of the country and have inserted their people in most of the institutions and they pressurize through these institutions. "You know the role of the CBI, of the ED, of the Income tax department. So, we are not fighting a political party. Now the fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition and everybody understands this," he said.

"This is not an easy fight. This is a difficult fight. Media is not with the opposition. Not because you don't want to be, but, because you are under pressure, your owners have particular relationships, so this is not an easy fight and a lot of people don't want to fight, a lot of people feel ‘why get caught up’. It is easier to let go, make peace with the BJP, fold hands in front of them, and your life will be easier," he said.

Rahul said that he agreed to join this yatra because he believes in the ideals of the Congress and partially because he thought personally it will be a very good experience for him. "I thought it would be worthwhile to do that from a personal journey perspective. For me it is both these things. Of course these days in politics that is not fashionable. It is a different way of thinking about things, it is a different way of looking at things. Hopefully I will get some understanding about myself and get some understanding about this beautiful country from this yatra and I think three-four months later, I will be wiser," he added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was kicked off on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari.

