Not just COVID-19 pandemic: Parts of Karnataka struggle for drinking water after dry pre-monsoon

Most affected are districts of Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru and Kolar.

While most of the state machinery in Karnataka like in other places in the country is geared towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, some arid places in the state are having drinking water shortages amidst high temperatures. Sreenivas Reddy, Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said there is reason for worry in more than 200 villages which do not have any surface water source.

Speaking with TNM, he said, “Generally, this is not the season to declare drought as this is still the pre-monsoon period. But we are seeing the impacts of drought already. We have nearly 300 affected villages spread across the state. So now these villages are being supplied water through water tankers or by acquiring private borewells.”

Most of these villages are in Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur districts where water is mostly drawn from under the ground. Some of these villages are also from Raichur and Gulbarga districts, the official said.

He added, “The water is being supplied by two departments. If drought has already been declared. then the revenue department is providing water using state disaster relief funds; otherwise the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department will provide the service.”

However, the situation in towns and cities or places which get water through major irrigation projects have no shortage. In fact, all reservoirs and dams in the state have more water than last year on the same date.

Reddy further said all the dam authorities have been instructed by the government to reserve drinking water for the two months till monsoon.

Sunil M Gavaskar, Meteorologist at KSNDMC said that overall, the state has been hotter than usual. “Generally throughout March we have seen temperatures being 1-2 degre celsius higher than normal in parts of north interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka. In Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru we have seen the minimum temperatures have been above normal for a few days.”

He added, “The outlook issued by the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) had said in April-May, the maximum temperatures are likely to be 0.5-1 degree celsius higher than normal.”