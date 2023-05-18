Not fully happy, decision in Karnataka's interest: DK Suresh on DKS as Deputy CM

Siddaramaiah will take oath as the new CM of the state on May 20 along with DK Shivakumar who will also take oath as the Deputy CM of the state.

DK Suresh, the brother of KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar, expressed his desire for his brother to be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. On Thursday, May 18, DK Suresh shared his thoughts, stating that although the Congress party's decision regarding the Chief Minister's position was made in the best interest of the state and the party, it did not bring him complete happiness.

#WATCH | I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see:â€¦ pic.twitter.com/DGbiSIUeJk â€” ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

While speaking to ANI, DK Suresh expressed his feelings, saying, "I don't think I'm fully happy, but in the interest of Karnataka, the commitment we have given to the people of Karnataka and Kannadigas, we wanted to fulfill. So that's why the party and DK Shivakumar and everybody has to accept. In the future, let us see, there is a long way to go. I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar), but it didn't happen, we will wait and see."

The Congress party has reached a decision regarding the Chief Ministerial post, with Siddaramaiah being chosen as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. DK Shivakumar, on the other hand, will assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister while continuing to serve as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). As part of an agreed term-rotating formula, the reins of Chief Minister will eventually be handed over to DK Shivakumar after a certain period. The Congress party, however, has not outlined the specific plan for this handover at present. It is most likely that the reins will be handed over to DKS after 2.5 years.

