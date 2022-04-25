Not appropriate to name Shivamogga airport after me: Yediyurappa to CM Bommai

CM Bommai had earlier announced that the government would name the Shivamogga airport after Yeddiyurappa, which had stirred up a row both within the party and among the opposition.

news Politics

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the new airport in Shivamogga will be named after former CM Yediyurappa, the latter has suggested that the structure be named after “any illustrious personality of Karnataka”. Posting his letter to CM Bommai on social media, Yediyurappa wrote, “I am touched by Chief Minister @BSBommai decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution.”

In his letter to CM Bommai, Yediyurappa expressed his gratitude to the CM, lawmakers and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the move. “However, I am of the view that naming the airport after me is not appropriate,” he said in the letter. “I express my gratitude for taking the decision to name the airport after me, but there are a lot of stalwarts and patriots who have served the country and have contributed to the development of the country,” it added.

The letter, written on Sunday, April 24, also read, “I am happy about my service to the people of the Shivamogga district. I feel naming the airport after me is not appropriate. I would like to request you to reconsider your decision, discuss it in the appropriate forum and name the new airport after the great people who have contributed to the development and history of the country.”

I am touched by Chief Minister @BSBommai decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution. pic.twitter.com/Eqsd1yusn5 April 24, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on April 20 announced that the government would name the Shivamogga airport after Yeddiyurappa, which had stirred up a row both within the party and among the opposition. It was Yediyurappa who laid the foundation for the long-awaited airport in June 2020, while he was Chief Minister of the state. The greenfield airport is set to come up at Sogane, about 9 km from Shivamogga town, and will reportedly have the second-longest runway in Karnataka after Bengaluru. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, officials have said.