North Karnataka braces for cold wave as IMD issues warning

North Karnataka is bracing for a cold wave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the next 24 hours. This marks the first cold wave warning of the winter season in the region.

The warning has been issued due to minimum temperatures that have dropped by 4.5 to 6.5 degree Celsius in at least two locations. In Bidar, temperatures have fallen to a low of 5.5 degree Celsius, while in Bagalkot and Vijayapura, temperatures have dipped to 6 degree Celsius. These temperatures are significantly lower than the normal range for these districts. If the situation persists and there is a further drop in temperatures, officials will issue a severe cold wave warning across the region.

IMD on its website urged residents to take precautions against the cold, including wearing at least three to four layers of clothing, remaining indoors when possible, and covering exposed parts of the body. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia and other health problems, such as nosebleeds, worsening of asthma, flu symptoms, and itchy skin conditions. “Cold is tolerable but mild health concerned people like infants, pregnant woman, elderly people with chronic diseases, etc.(sic)” IMD said in a statement.

An IMD official said that citizens must cover their heads with woollen caps, remain indoors and wear slippers while inside. It is also recommend that to drink steaming beverages such as tea, coffee or soup.