Non-bailable warrant issued against Tamil film maker RK Selvamani in defamation case

RK Selvamani made critical comments in an interview about financier Mukund Chand Bothra, one of the biggest film financiers in Chennai.

A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued by the Chennai Georgetown Court against film director RK Selvamani. This warrant was issued as a result of Selvamani repeatedly ignoring court proceedings in relation to a defamation case against him. Roja Selvamani of the YSRCP is married to Selvamani who has directed films like Pulan Visaranai, Captain Prabhakaran, Kanmani, Chembaruthi, Raja Muthirai, Makkal Aatchi etc.

The issue started when RK Selvamani and former Congress MLA Arul Anbarasu took part in a television interview in 2016 where Selvamani made critical comments about financier Mukund Chand Bothra. Mukund Bothra who was one of the biggest film financiers in Chennai. Mukund Chand Bothra, alleged that Selvamani's statements had damaged his reputation, and filed a defamation suit in response to the remarks made during the interview.

After Mukund Chand Bothra passed away, his son Gagan Bothra continued the legal fight.

RK Selvamani was supposed to attend trial hearings, but according to reports, neither he nor his lawyers showed up before the court.

The hearing in the case has been postponed to September 22.