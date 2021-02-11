Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones launched in India

The Nokia 5.4 will be available on Flipkart from February 17, while the Nokia 3.4 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart from February 20.

Atom Tech Shorts

The HMD Global-owned handset maker Nokia on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones -- Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 -- in India.

The Nokia 5.4 will be available on Flipkart from February 17 in two storage variants -- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB -- at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively.

The Nokia 3.4 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart in 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 11,999 from February 20.

"With this year's first set of launches, we're bringing to our fans unique propositions that can help them expand possibilities in their professional and personal lives; all in a value package that is not just accessible, but also lasts; from a brand they trust," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a quad camera setup up that has 48MP main camera and 16MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The Nokia 3.4 comes packed with a powerful processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 -- along with 6.39-inch HD+ screen.

Both the smartphones come in a Finnish-inspired, brand-new contemporary colour -- Dusk, in addition to other colours.

The company also launched Nokia Power Earbuds Lite that comes with a premium Nordic design in a pocket-sized charging case in two Nordic-inspired colours -- Snow and Charcoal colours -- inspired by nature.

The earbuds come with universal Bluetooth compatibility and provide an immersive sound experience and crystal-clear audio.

Priced at Rs 3,599, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available on Amazon from February 17.