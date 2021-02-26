Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab and Haryana HC, likely to walk out of jail

Nodeep Kaur, who was arrested on January 12, alleged she was falsely implicated in the case as she was successful in generating massive support for the ongoing farmersâ€™ protest.

In relief for Dalit and labour rights activist 24-year-old Nodeep Kaur, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted her bail in connection to the third case registered against her by Haryana Police. With this, she has got bail in all the three cases filed against her and is likely to walk out of jail after legal formalities are done with. Naudeep Kaurâ€™s bail comes more than six weeks after she was arrested in Haryana's Sonipat for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.

"The court accepted the bail application of Naudeep Kaur. She has been granted bail by the high court," her counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said. In her bail plea, the activist alleged that she had been severely beaten up at a police station after she was arrested by the Sonipat police on January 12. The police have denied the charge as "baseless".

Kaur had also alleged that she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The activist said she was targeted and falsely implicated in the case as she was successful in generating massive support for the ongoing farmers' movement against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

The Indian Express reported that Justice Avneesh Jhingan adjourned the hearing as Haryana Police failed to submit a medical report to the court. As part of the bail hearing, the HC on February 12 had also taken suo motu cognisance of her alleged illegal detention by the police.

LiveLaw reported that Fridayâ€™s arguments were limited to the bail matter alone and matters relating to the alleged illegal detention will continue in the next hearing. Her bail plea was originally scheduled to be heard on Tuesday but was adjourned as the state counsel failed to put her medical report on record.

Other than her controversial arrest itself, her family has alleged that Nodeep has been subjected to custodial torture and sexual violence by police. They have also alleged that she was arrested in absence of women police officers as required by the law. Police have so far denied these allegations.

Nodeep had made headlines after she was arrested on January 12 for protesting against the contentious farm laws which has seen farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and other parts of India camp at the national capital for three months now. Police had alleged that she had assaulted officials during one of the demonstrations near the Delhi border. She had caught global attention after Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted seeking her release.

Nodeep has been a vocal member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan in Sonipat and was working at a bulb-making factory in Kundli.

(With PTI inputs)