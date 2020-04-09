NoBrokerHood launches grocery delivery in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad

Residents can place the order on the NoBrokerHood app and volunteers within the housing society will consolidate the order and ensure delivery.

NoBrokerHood, integrated visitor and community management app by NoBroker, has launched grocery delivery services on its app.

NoBrokerHood’s grocery foray comes at a time when grocery segment is experiencing high demand amid the lockdown. Society residents can place the order on the NoBrokerHood app and volunteers within the society will consolidate the order and ensure a smooth delivery by buying it from bigBasket B2B and ITC.

The company says that a single consignment for the entire apartment optimizes deliveries. The service has so far been launched in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad and will soon be available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai as well.

“As the country is fighting the spread of the pandemic, we are glad to offer a service that would be of utmost use to our customers in the current crisis. We endeavor to ensure that our consumers do not have to struggle for essentials such as groceries and vegetables. Through an online click on NoBrokerHood app they can avail daily necessities from the comfort of their homes. NoBrokerHood was launched with the aim to make society living a hassle-free and comfortable experience. We have innovated this solution in record time and hope to solve a key problem that most residents are facing due to lockdown,” Akhil Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of NoBroker.com said in a statement.

“The store was launched in one day and NoBroker’s tech team managed to build it overnight”, he added.

NoBrokerHood had earlier this year acquired Society Connect, a technology mapped platform for society management to combine the latter’s ERP efficiencies with its own suite of services. It is now a one stop integrated platform to simplify all aspects of apartment living.