‘Nobody can say that India is not a democracy’: UK PM Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister was asked about the recent debate on the issue of "freedoms of non-governmental organisations, academics and other groups in India" in the House of Lords.

news Diplomacy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, April 22, said that no country should "preach" to another, and that "nobody can say that India is not a democracy." The visiting PM, who spoke at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, was asked about the recent debate on the issue of "freedoms of non-governmental organisations, academics and other groups in India" in the House of Lords.

The British MPs had also called on Johnson to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi. “I don't think it is the job of parliamentarians...they say all sorts of things. You should see what they say about me in our Parliament," Johnson said.

"I don't think it's the job of one country to preach to another. India is an incredible country. (It has) 1.35 billion people, the biggest democracy. Nobody can say India is not a democracy. It's an extraordinary place. And above all, it is ever more important in a world where the growth of the future is going to be in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

The UK is "tilting" towards the Indo-Pacific and "India's role is guardian of democratic values and in that area, it is even more important," the British PM further said. Asked whether the UK condemns Chinese incursions along India's borders, the British PM said his country has always condemned breaches of territorial integrity. “That's why I condemn so strongly what happened in Ukraine. We need to learn the lesson on how autocracies behave,” he said.

Referring to Aukus, a security alliance of Australia, the US and UK, and the way the UK has to work together with friends and partners in the Indo-Pacific, he added that "it is not an exclusionary thing" and "we want to work ever more intensively with India." There has been progress on the UK-India free trade deal, he said, adding that the bar on British apples has been lifted. “I would like to see a free trade deal done by Diwali. There are some traditional areas where India maintains tariffs,” he said.

Johnson also said that his government has a much more proactive policy "on welcoming talent to the UK from India." There are around 99,000 Indian students in the UK, he said, adding that the numbers have risen after going down for a brief period. On liberalisation of the visa regime, Johnson said the UK is short of people in some sectors like IT which are required for the growth of the economy. Earlier in the day, Johnson held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

In another development, India and the UK on Friday decided to set up a task force on countering extremist elements such as pro-Khalistan groups operating in Britain, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asserting that his country does not tolerate such elements. After holding wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Johnson also said that economic fugitives seeking to use the British legal system to evade the law in India are not welcome in Britain.

At a press conference, Johnson said the UK government has ordered the extradition of economic offenders wanted in India but legal technicalities are making the process difficult. To a question on concerns in India over Khalistani elements operating from the UK, Johnson said his country has a "very strong view" on extremist groups.

"We have a very strong view on it in the UK. We don't tolerate extremist groups setting up in the UK with a view to threatening other countries, threatening India. What we have done particularly as a result of this visit is set up an anti-extremism task force to see what more we can do to help India in that aspect," he said.

Asked about the extradition of economic offenders Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya to India, Johnson said "legal technicalities" have made it "very difficult". "I think there are legal technicalities that have made it very, very difficult but what I can tell you is the UK government has ordered their extradition and we have said that from our point of view, we want them to be taken back to India for trial," he said. "We don't welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law here in India," the British PM said.