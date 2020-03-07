No takers for Chinese goods in India amid coronavirus scare: CAIT

CAIT estimates that Holi-related Chinese goods worth about Rs 500 crore are lying unsold with importers of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Money Coronavirus

The panic-type response to Coronavirus is evident all over. With Chinese goods all-pervading in the market for the past several years, their sales is one of the worst affected in this crisis. This has come directly from retail trade body, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

With the Indian festival Holi just a few days away, CAIT claims goods usually sold during the Holi festival and imported from China worth Rs 500 crore are lying with the importers in major cities and the wholesale traders and retailers are scared of picking them up for distribution and sale for fear of contracting the virus.

According to CAIT another Rs 3,000 crore worth Chinese goods are lying with supply chain. The trade body says traders are so scared of Coronavirus that they are not even visiting the markets.

While the general understanding is that the virus can spread through human contact only the traders believe the products from China could be contaminated too. Even the goods which have arrived in the country from China even before the Coronavirus crisis came to be known are not being touched by the traders, CAIT says.

“The CAIT regretted that a much hype has been created in the county on coronavirus, which has generated an unnecessary panic across country which has badly impacted Indian market as slowly the consumers are refraining in visiting markets resulting gradually loss in business,” CAIT said in a statement.

More than the person fear in the minds of the traders, what may be playing in their minds is the consumer behaviour when they will try to sell the products to the customers. They feel the customers may avoid buying goods from China for fear of contamination and they might be stuck with dead inventory. When it comes to goods related to the Holi festival, their demand will again crop up only after one year. These are the concerns due to which the imported stuffs are lying around. As per habit, the CAIT wants the government to intervene, though it is unclear what the government can do under these circumstances.