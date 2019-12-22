No singles allowed at New Year’s Eve parties in Hyderabad: Couples only, says police

Administration

Guidelines issued by the Hyderabad police states that those found drunk driving will have their car seized and the driver will have to visit the court, pay a fine of Rs 10,000 or go to jail or both.

In what has come as a dampener ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Hyderabad police has placed restrictions on the entry of stags (both men and women) at NYE events. The police has also barred DJs from these events, stating that permissions with stipulated conditions would be granted on a case-to-case basis. The guidelines and details of restrictions have been issued to event organisers who will have to adhere to these norms on New Year’s Eve.

The Rachakonda police in their advisory to event organisers put a ban on the entry of single male and female partygoers, while permission is granted to only couples and their acquaintances. The sound of loudspeakers is also not to exceed 45 decibels, stated the police advisory.

Drunk drivers

The Rachaconda and Cyberabad police say those found drinking and driving on December 31 night will face a penalty of Rs 10,000 or six months imprisonment or both, their driver’s license will also be suspended for three months and above.

The police have reiterated that the limit for permissible alcohol level in the blood is 30mg per 100 ml of blood, anything above that level will be considered drunken driving.

The vehicles of those found drunk driving will be seized and the driver will have to visit the police station the next day to be produced before a Magistrate along with the chargesheet. The vehicle will remain seized for two to three working days due to paperwork, informed the police.

The cops will be conducting drunk driving checks using breath analysers. The vehicles on Outer Ring Road and other highways will also be checked for drunken driving and speed limit violations.

Advisory to be displayed

The Rachakonda police pointed out that most star hotels and farmhouses fall within the LB Nagar Zone, Malkajgiri Zone and Yadadri Zone. The above advisory has to be displayed at all venues where new year related events are to take place.

The police say in the past there had been allegations that star hotels and resorts encourage the use of hookah smoking, drugs and rave parties. To keep a check on these activities, the police have permitted programmes to be organised only between 8 pm to 1 am. All establishments are expected to stop service after this time on January 1, 2020.

The police have also directed event organisers not to allow obscenity and drug use in their premises.

Event organisers are to declare the maximum number of people being allowed to the venue. The police have also restricted posters or hoardings promoting the event without police permission, while no activities such as gambling and betting that fall under the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act 1974 are to be organised.

Flyovers to be closed

The police stated that all flyovers will be shut from 11 pm to 5 am. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will also be shut for the general public between 11 pm to 5 am and only bonafide passengers to or from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will be allowed on ORR.

