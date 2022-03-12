No security reasons for Indian students to leave Russia: Indian Embassy

An advisory, issued by the Embassy, said that it has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country.

news Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Indian Embassy in Moscow on Friday said that it does not see any security reasons for Indian students to leave Russia amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. An advisory, issued by the Embassy, said that it has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country.

"The Embassy would like to reassure all students that at present, we see no security reasons for them to leave. The Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students," it said.

Embassy officials also said that certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India have been reported; and if the students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so.

The Embassy also said it is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students.

Regarding the academic programmes, the Embassy has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode, the advisory read.

Students were advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption, the Embassy officials said.

The Russian banking services have witnessed some disruptions following the imposition of severe sanctions on the country by the US and other western countries following its military action against Ukraine.