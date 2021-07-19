No scope for talks with Karnataka over Mekdedatu project: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that his government is confident that the initiative cannot progress based on the assurances of the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday ruled out scope for talks with Karnataka over the Mekedatu dam issue.

Based on the Union government's assurances, his government is confident that Karnataka cannot go ahead in its initiative and legal options would also be pursued in the dam matter, Stalin told reporters in the national capital after calling on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Whether Tamil Nadu would take part in talks over the Mekedatu issue if Karnataka chose to invite its neighbour, Stalin said, "There is no scope for talks, this has been made clear by our (Water Resources) Minister (Duraimurugan)."

On Karnataka exerting pressure on the Union government over the Mekedatu dam issue, Stalin said he had sought steps against the neighbouring state's bid to build a reservoir across Cauvery when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

Also, days ago when a delegation of parties represented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he had assured that Karnataka cannot go ahead (as it had not fulfilled conditions for preparation of Detailed Project Report).

Responding to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's assertions that the dam would be built, Stalin said the government is confident that the initiative cannot progress based on the assurances of the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister. "The matter is also in the Supreme Court. We will face it legally."

Asked if he would convene a meeting of Chief Ministers of the other riparian state of Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry, he said presently, there was no necessity for it.

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa had recently said that the BJP-led state government will implement the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river and that nothing would stop the state government's plans. Mekedatu is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir in Ramanagara district of Karnataka. The project is aimed at improving the drinking water availability in Bengaluru and its neighbouring areas as well as generating 400 MW power. It is estimated to cost Rs 9000 crore.

Tamil Nadu is opposed to the project and its leaders have said that it would "impound and divert" the uncontrolled water flow due to Tamil Nadu from the Kabini sub- basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagara, and also from Simsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathi sub-basins besides other small streams.