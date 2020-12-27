No scope for coalition govt: AIADMK’s KP Munusamy launches veiled attack on BJP

The AIADMK Deputy Coordinator reiterated that CM Edappadi Palaniswami would be the face of the alliance in 2021.

Even as tension continued to simmer between the BJP and its ally the AIADMK over the Chief Ministerial candidate, AIADMK’s Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Sunday ruled out a coalition government following the 2021 Assembly Elections. Expressing hope and faith that aiadmk will win in the upcoming elections, he said, "We will make Amma's statement true. If we win these elections, for the next 50 years, AIADMK will be the only party that will rule. No matter who comes, national or local, the government will be led by AIADMK. There is no scope or need for a coalition government. Any party that comes with the intent of forming a coalition government should think about this."

Taking a dig at BJP, which had said that it would decide upon its Chief Ministerial candidate in time, Munusamy reiterated that CM Edappadi K Palaniswami will continue to be the face of the alliance led by AIADMK. He was speaking in Chennai’s Royapettah as part of AIADMK’s campaign for the 2021 polls. While introducing those seated on the dais, which included Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Munusamy greeted Palaniswami as the face of AIADMK-led alliance in the upcoming elections.

Munusamy continued his veiled attack on the BJP, as well as Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Rajinikanth, alleging that a few parties were out to discredit the Dravidian rule. “This Dravidian party, for the past 50 years, has been holding fort in the state, and has not allowed the national parties to enter.”

Pointing out that the party has two leaders in its front - Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam - he said, “They are the leaders, they are the followers, they are the administrators. This is AIADMK’s history. This is not based on dynastic politics.”

He also claimed that it was MGR and his followers who are the rightful owners of the Dravidian party. “Karunanidhi is not the owner of the Dravidian party, Arignar Anna is! Puratichithalaivar MGR, who assimilated Anna’s teachings is the owner of the Dravidian party. Amma is. The owners of it now are OPS and EPS. We have elected them democratically. This is not dynastic politics,” Munusamy claimed.

Alleging that DMK is a party led by heirs, he continued, “But DMK is not so. People elected Karunanidhi, but there are many senior leaders present in the party… Durai Murugan, Arcot Veerasamy… Why could they not gain a step ahead? When Karunanidhi died, it was Stalin who captured his seat. He now has his son by his side…”

Watch his full speech here: