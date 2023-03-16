‘No rise in H3N2 influenza cases, no holidays for schools’: TN Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Wednesday, March 15, that there will not be any holidays for students up to Class 9 in the state amid the H3N2 influenza virus scare. Speaking with reporters after neighbouring Puducherry declared a holiday for students up to Class 8 due to the increase in H3N2 cases, Ma Subramanian said that the incidence of H3N2 cases was not high in Tamil Nadu and urged the people not to spread rumours about the same.

He said that people with fever and influenza must isolate themselves and asked people to wear masks and to maintain social distance. The minister also urged the people to maintain COVID-19 protocol in the state and said that rumours should not be spread about the incidence of the viral fever.

The Tamil Nadu State Public Health Department has also asked people to wear masks and to keep safe distance from each other in public. The Health Department has also directed district administrations to closely monitor the increasing cases of fever in their respective districts and to keep a tab on it.

So far, two deaths have been reported from Karnataka and Haryana and 3,038 laboratory confirmed H3N2 influenza cases have been reported from across the country. This is a seasonal influenza, which causes an acute respiratory infection. India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and the other in the post monsoon season.

