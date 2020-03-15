No restrictions for K'taka CM? He and hundreds more attend BJP MLC's kin's wedding

Karnataka BJP MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath's daughter's wedding was held in Belagavi.

news Coronavirus

Going against their own advice, Karnataka ruling party BJP's top leaders took part in a massive gathering for BJP leader Mahantesh Kavatagimath's daughter's wedding.

The wedding took place on Sunday in Shagun gardens in the Udyambagh industrial area in Belagavi district. Among the eminent guests at the wedding were Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka has been six coronavirus cases, including one death, promoting the state to issue an order barring all events in the state including weddings, parties and conventions. Malls, theatres and schools are closed, and offices were advised to let their employees work from home.

The first coronavirus death in India happened in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

However, none of this put a dampener on the ruling MLC's (Member of Legislative Council) wedding plans for his daughter.

The wedding was held in an open lawn under a canopy. The Karnataka MLC's daughter's wedding saw close to 2000 people, reports suggest. Visuals show people thronging at the wedding. Coronavirus guidelines say there should be at least 2 meters distance between people, as per the World Health Organization.

This week the RSS had planned a massive gathering in Bengaluru. RSS leaders from all over the country were supposed to join this meeting. At first the organisers wanted to carry-on the meeting with precautions like thermal detectors. However, taking into consideration the order issued by Karnataka government, they decided not to go ahead with the meeting.