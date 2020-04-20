No relaxation on restrictions in Tamil Nadu, lockdown to continue till May 3

After an initial reduction in the number of fresh cases per day, the state once again recorded a spike of 105 cases on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the lockdown without any relaxation till May 3 based on the recommendations of an expert committee.

Citing the release issued by the state government on April 15, the TN government said that keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19, the state would continue to follow the lockdown with the same restrictions in place like Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the April 15 release, Tamil Nadu was set to decide on the relaxation of the lockdown for industries, companies and other services on April 20.

According to the new release issued by the government, the expert committee set up by TN government to analyse easing of restrictions post lockdown period submitted its recommendations to the government on Monday after a meeting.

The government, taking into consideration the recommendations of the expert committee, understood the need to intensify the measures to stop the spread of the virus. Based on understanding, as per the Disaster Management Act 2005, the government has decided to continue for the rest of the nationwide lockdown with the same restrictions in place. The relaxations for essential services and the services permitted by the government shall continue, the release said.

The press release also said that the nature of the transmission would again be analysed, and if the infections reduce, the recommendations of the committee would once again be sought and decisions will be taken on restrictions accordingly.

Tamil Nadu initially recorded a reduction in the number of fresh cases for a few days last week, however, the state once again recorded a spike of 105 fresh cases on Sunday. As per data on Monday evening, the total number of cases recorded by the state stood at 1477. Considering the spike in the number of cases, the experts were skeptical of the relaxation and expected agriculture activities alone to resume in the rural areas.